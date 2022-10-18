Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Is Being Called Out For Past Comments On Ukraine Conflict
Comments from April have been unearthed.
Alberta's new premier, Danielle Smith, is being criticized online for resurfaced comments she made about who is to blame for the conflict in Ukraine.
The comments stemmed from a livestream Smith did on April 29 on the social media site Locals.com where she was asked about her thoughts on a peace plan for Ukraine and Russia.
While suggesting Ukraine has nuclear weapons and is aligned with the United States, Smith compared it to a hypothetical scenario where Canada holds nuclear weapons and is allied with Russia. She commented on how that would impact the country’s relationship with the U.S, per CTV.
"So, why would we be surprised if Russia is upset because Ukraine has nuclear weapons and is aligned with the United States?" she reportedly said.
"I think the only answer for Ukraine is neutrality."
Other social media posts — which have since been removed — shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.
One post from March 2, 2022, also subsequently removed, included a report on the conflict from the Centre for Research on Globalization, a website that has been criticized for helping Russia spread disinformation, according to CBC.
The website has also previously shared conspiracy theories, including myths that the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic were both planned in an attempt to control the population.
Since the livestream clip circulated online, Smith has been met with criticism, including from a former Alberta MLA and deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk.
In a tweet, Lukaszuk called Smith's comments "intentionally offensive."
\u201c.@AbDanielleSmith has further advise for #Ukraine\n\nIn her opinion, Russia is justified for attacking Ukraine. Ukraine must not join NATO. Ukraine is to remain neutral.\n\nSmith is an embarrassment and her intentionally offensive comments can not be walked back. \n#ableg #cdnpoli\u201d— Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@Thomas A. Lukaszuk) 1665952158
Following the criticism, the premier took to Twitter to say the "attempted politicization of the Russian invasion of Ukraine" is "offensive and inappropriate."
\u201cYesterday\u2019s attempted politicization of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by Rachel Notley\u2019s NDP and their allies is offensive and inappropriate. /1\n\n#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg\u201d— Danielle Smith (@Danielle Smith) 1665947900
"The people of Ukraine are suffering indescribable horrors and loss at the hands of an invading power," Smith said.
"I have and will always stand with the Ukrainian people," she added.