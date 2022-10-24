Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Said She Wants To Pardon People Who Broke COVID-19 Rules
She's also gained support from a Hollywood actor.
Alberta's premier Danielle Smith has said she's looking into pardoning people who received fines or were arrested for breaking rules set out during COVID-19.
In a media address at the UCP annual general meeting, Smith revealed she is getting "legal advice" on whether some Albertans who received fines or were arrested for breaking public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic could be issued pardons.
"The things that come top of mind for me are people who got arrested as pastors and people who got given fines for not wearing masks," she said.
"These are not things that are normal to get fines and get prosecuted for," she added.
Smith added she would be looking into outstanding fines and getting legal advice on "which ones we're able to cancel and provide amnesty for."
Smith was speaking at the meeting at the River Cree Resort and Casino, where she also discussed issues such as the Sovereignty Act.
In her address to supporters, Smith discussed the act, gaining support from a Hollywood actor in the process.
"When Ottawa announces policies and laws that attack our economy, or violate the rights of our people or when Ottawa seeks to take control of our sovereign areas of provincial jurisdiction, our UCP government will not enforce those laws and policies in this province, period," Smith said.
"I will never, ever apologize for standing up for the people of Alberta and the province that I serve," she added.
Commenting on a clip of Smith, Rob Schneider – an American actor and comedian – said Alberta has a "real leader."
\u201cAlberta has a real leader,\n@ABDanielleSmith\u201d— Rob Schneider (@Rob Schneider) 1666574770