Justin Trudeau's Awkward Handshake With The Premier Of Alberta Has People Cringing (VIDEO)
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith might not always see eye-to-eye with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but things got a little awkward during a meeting between the two politicians.
Smith, who is in Ottawa alongside other Canadian premiers for a summit on health care, met with Trudeau to talk about the issue.
However, before the discussion got underway, the pair were together for a photo opportunity, and it was then that everything went so, so wrong.
In a video that was circulating on Twitter from CBC journalist Andrew Brown, Trudeau goes in for a handshake, and Smith seems to start pulling her hand away. However, Trudeau still manages to pull off some kind of handshake.
After videos of the awkward encounter started circulating, a lot of people were cringing.
One key area that most people seemed to agree with is that whatever happened was most definitely not a handshake.
Is there a school specifically for handshakes? Because Smith and Trudeau should probably be signed up, stat!
As usual, people on Twitter had an absolute field day creating memes about the moment.
In a statement, the Alberta Government said during the 30-minute meeting, Smith requested that the federal government halts introducing its proposed "Just Transition" legislation to help workers in the oil and gas sector move into "emerging" energy jobs.
Premier Smith also called for a formal consultation and collaboration with Alberta on legislation, targets or policies that impact Alberta’s energy sector.
