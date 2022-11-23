Danielle Smith Says Financial Relief Is Coming For Albertans & Some Could Get $600 Soon
Here's what you could get under these new measures.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced that new measures are coming in the province to help people deal with the cost of living.
In an address to the province on Tuesday, November 22, Smith said one of the main challenges Albertans are facing right now is the "inflation and affordability crisis."
Smith said while Alberta can't solve the inflation crisis on its own, the province is able to "offer substantial relief" for Albertans to help families with rising costs.
While details of the Inflation Relief Act are being finalized, Smith did reveal some of the measures which are set to be put in place in the province.
\u201cTonight, I address all Albertans on the challenges ahead of us including tackling inflation & affordability, reforming healthcare, & ensuring we stand up for Alberta's interests.\n#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg\u201d— Danielle Smith (@Danielle Smith) 1669169997
Families with children under the age of 18 are set to benefit as the Alberta Government could be giving them $600 per child over the course of six months. Seniors in Alberta would also benefit from this act, as they are expected to receive the same amount. It would apply to families with household incomes of less than $180,000.
Those who receive income support such as AISH and PDD would also receive $600, under the new measures.
For the rest of Alberta, there might still be some hope when tax season comes around.
Smith announced that provincial tax brackets would be indexed for 2022, which will mean bigger rebates when taxes are filed in the spring.
Rebates on electricity bills through the winter will also be increased so Albertans will be getting an additional $200 per household.
Other measures included another suspension of the entire provincial fuel tax for the next six months and an increased rebate on consumer electricity bills.