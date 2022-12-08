Most Albertans Already 'Disapprove' Of Danielle Smith's Performance & Here's Why
She has one of the lowest approval ratings among Canadian Premiers.
A new survey looked into approval ratings for Canada's premiers. While still being fairly new to the role, it seems like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hasn't quite won over the province.
The survey, which was conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, found that Smith had one of the lowest approval ratings out of the nine premiers included in the poll and the controversial Sovereignty Act might be why.
According to data gathered between November 28 and December 3, around two-in-five (42%) Albertans approve of her, but a slight majority (around 53%) aren't impressed with what they’ve seen from Smith so far.
The report noted that Smith has gained a lot of attention across Canada since becoming the leader of the UCP in October, making headlines with comments about vaccinations and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
However, the report suggested that much of the reason behind Albertans' disapproval of their new premier was the pushing of the controversial Alberta Sovereignty Act, one of Smith's key policies in her campaign to become UCP leader.
"Smith tabled the controversial Alberta Sovereignty Act to aplomb from her former leadership race rivals and confusion and criticism from others," it said.
According to the report, a previous poll had found a majority opposition in Alberta to the Act. Smith had previously said it is aimed at "pushing Ottawa back into its own lane."
The Act will allow the provincial government to ignore federal laws on areas like natural resources, agriculture, firearms and health.
However, the Alberta government has said the act "will not compel any private citizen or business to violate federal law."