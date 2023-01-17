Rent Assistance Programs Are Available In Alberta & Here's How To Apply
Need money?
If the rising cost of living and increasing rent is getting you down, you can see if you qualify for Alberta's Rent Assistance Benefits.
There are actually two different rent assistance benefits available depending on your circumstances so whether your household is low income, or you're in between jobs, there are different options to help.
Rent Assistance Benefit
This is a long-term rent assistance benefit for Albertans that have a low income.
The benefit is paid directly to tenants and the amount you receive is calculated based on your household income and local market rent. Households are also prioritized based on need.
It's available through a lot of housing management companies in the province and the benefit can be renewed annually with no limit on renewals if the household is eligible.
Temporary Rent Assistance Benefit
In comparison, the temporary benefit is designed to help people with a low income or people that are in between jobs. Eligible tenants will be able to use the benefit to support their rent while they improve their financial situation and there is a two-year limit on the benefit.
To apply for temporary assistance, applicants need to be employed or have been employed in the last 24 months and can't be receiving social assistance such as Income Support, Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) or Alberta Seniors Benefit, among others.
This benefit is paid directly to tenants and is calculated based on household size and location but it will be reduced in the second year. Eligibility will also be reassessed at the end of the first year.
It's also only available to households in Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Red Deer, and surrounding communities.
How to apply
To apply for either type of rent assistance benefit, you'll need to answer questions online about your household income, citizenship status, preferred locations and household size.
Once you've filled out the questions, you'll be shown a list of suitable housing options and you'll need to contact the housing operators. But the Alberta Government warns that housing is in high demand so there might be a "significant delay" before a unit becomes available.
Housing operators may keep a waitlist of those interested in housing but households will be prioritized based on need, such as your current situation, percentage of income paid to rent, emergency situation and other factors.