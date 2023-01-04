4 Ways You Could Get Money From The Government In 2023 If You Live In Alberta
Some people could get $600. 👀
It's no secret that the cost of living is going up. If you're already thinking about tightening the purse strings in 2023, there are actually a few measures that have been introduced by the Alberta Government to help out with rising costs.
From energy rebates to affordability payments, these are some of the ways you can get money from the Alberta Government this year.
Affordability Payments
In November, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced that families with kids under the age of 18 would be getting $100 a month from January 2023 as part of measures to help tackle affordability.
Families with household incomes of less than $180,000 will get $600 per child over the course of six months. Seniors in Alberta and people who receive income support such as AISH and PDD will also receive $600.
Indexed Tax
During the same address to the province, Smith also announced that provincial tax brackets would be indexed for 2022, meaning Albertans could see bigger tax rebates when they're filed this spring.
Electricity Rebates
Electricity rebates were first introduced in the province last year to help with rising energy costs and they're extending until April 2023.
According to the Alberta Government, the monthly rebates will be applied directly to electricity bills throughout the winter, with $75 rebates on power bills in January and February, and $25 rebates in March and April.
Albertans don't need to apply for the rebates either, they will automatically be applied and you can see them on your bill listed as "GOA Utility Commodity Rebate."
No Provincial Fuel Tax
Fuel tax in the province has also been suspended once again from January 1 to June 30 at the earliest, which means Albertans will save 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel.
After June, the fuel tax relief program will be reviewed quarterly against the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI). If prices are over $90, the tax will be suspended and when prices fall below $80, it will kick back in.
Any prices in between will see tax partially restore.