Ontario Pharmacies Can Now Prescribe Paxlovid & Here's What Makes You Eligible For It
Pharmacies can prescribe the COVID-19 treatment starting December 12.
The Ontario Government is allowing local pharmacies to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral drug to help treat COVID-19.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones made the announcement Thursday and said the new policy will take effect on Monday, December 12.
"Pharmacists will be able to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible individuals in-person or virtually at no cost," the government confirmed in a news release.
Previously, Ontarians could only get access to Paxlovid if they had a prescription from their doctor — a roadblock for some, considering the oral drug needs to be administered within five days of someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to be eligible for a Paxlovid prescription in Ontario, a patient needs to have tested positive on a PCR or rapid COVID-19 test and experience symptoms "consistent with COVID-19."
The drug is available for anyone over the age of 60, or 18 for anyone that is immunocompromised or at a higher risk of severe virus outcomes.
Approximately 4,000 pharmacies have been dispensing Paxlovid until now and this latest move is voluntary, but the government said it's optimistic many pharmacies will make these prescriptions available.
\u201cIt was great to be at a community pharmacy with @OntPharmacists to announce that Ontarians can now get a prescription for Paxlovid in a pharmacy at no cost to them. \n\nThis expansion is just one way we are making it easier for Ontarians to access health care close to home.\u201d— Sylvia Jones (@Sylvia Jones) 1670512595
"By increasing access to these treatments in more convenient ways, we are helping to keep people healthier and reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations," said Jones. "This change will expand access and offer increased protection to our most vulnerable and mitigate pressures on the province's hospitals."
Jones was further questioned about the pressure on hospitals, particularly children's emergency rooms across the province.
"If you believe that you need to take your child to an emergency (department) because you are not familiar with what is happening or you are concerned for their welfare, absolutely do it" said Jones when asked for her message to parents on the issues children's hospitals are facing right now. "There is nothing that we should be doing as leaders to suggest that individuals should hesitate at all if they believe that their child needs to see that physician."