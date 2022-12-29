Ontario Pharmacists Will Be Able To Prescribe Meds For These 13 Conditions In 2023
You can skip the doctor! 💊
If you've had trouble seeing a doctor or have gotten used to waiting in long lines at a walk-in clinic, you'll be glad to hear that getting a prescription for certain medications in Ontario is about to become a lot easier.
Starting in the new year, pharmacists across the province will be able to prescribe medication for 13 common ailments including rashes, pink eye, insect bites and urinary tract infections, according to a press release from the Ontario Ministry of Health.
This convenient new process will eliminate any unnecessary visits to the doctor, at no extra cost. All you will need to bring with you is your health care card and you'll be ready to go.
Here are the 13 different conditions that Ontario pharmacists will be able to prescribe, as of January 1:
- Hay fever (allergic rhinitis)
- Oral thrush (candidal stomatitis)
- Pink eye (conjunctivitis; bacterial, allergic and viral)
- Dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact)
- Menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea)
- Acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD))
- Hemorrhoids
- Cold sores (herpes labialis)
- Impetigo
- Insect bites and hives
- Tick bites (post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease)
- Sprains and strains (musculoskeletal)
- Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
"Stopping by your local pharmacy for quick and easy access to treatment for some of your most common ailments increases your access to the care you need closer to home," Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health said.
"Expanding the ability of pharmacists to provide care is one more way we’re putting people at the centre of our health care system, making it easier, faster and more convenient to access health care in their community," she added.
The new process will also help Ontarians living in rural communities have more access to health care, according to the press release.