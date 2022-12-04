Red Cross To Help Ottawa Hospital With ‘Unprecedented Volumes’ From RSV, Flu & COVID-19
"It has been all hands-on deck at CHEO this viral season."
The Canadian Red Cross will help out at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) this week as the pediatric hospital deals with "unprecedented volumes" from RSV, the flu & COVID-19.
Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at CHEO Tammy DiGiovanni told Narcity it has been "all hands on deck at CHEO this viral season."
"We have redeployed staff and medical staff from surgical and medical care units, added extra beds and workers in our pediatric intensive care and emergency departments as well as inpatient units, and asked non-clinical staff to support clinical teams where possible. Everyone at CHEO has been going all out to take care of kids and their families," said DiGiovanni.
Starting next week, a small team from the Red Cross — a humanitarian organization — will come to work at the hospital and help support the staff's clinical teams.
"This will allow some of our redeployed staff to go back to their regular roles and ensure Team CHEO can provide the safe, world-class care that our patients deserve," said DiGiovanni.
A Red Cross spokesperson confirmed to Narcity that they will be helping CHEO out but couldn't confirm how many workers would be sent to the hospital.
In order to deal with the high volume of patients, CHEO has also partnered with Roger Neilson House, Ottawa Public Health, Ottawa Hospital, Pembroke Regional Hospital, Providence Care, Hôpital Montfort, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Kingston Health Sciences.
These partners are helping with staffing, patient transfers and equipment.
CHEO is reminding community members to get vaccinated, wear masks in crowded spaces, wash their hands and stay home when sick.
"We are so grateful to have the support of so many partners across the community right now and continue to remind everyone to follow public health guidance," said DiGiovanni. "We all have a role to play in protecting our kids and supporting the dedicated health professionals who care for them."
Recently, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore strongly recommended folks wear masks indoors due to the pressure the pediatric healthcare system is under, and he was then spotted maskless at an indoor event.