Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
It can be confusing! 🤧
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill.
With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
The top doctor in at least one Canadian province has already said that they expect to see a "complex and difficult winter" when it comes to COVID-19. The country is also grappling with a spike in influenza and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases.
It's a similar story in the U.S. with officials saying influenza is spreading quickly across the country, NBC reports. A health official tells NBC that flu hospitalization rates are currently the highest they've seen at this time of year in the past decade.
Understanding how to tell the difference can be a challenge, but there are tips that experts recommend to make it a bit easier.
What's the current situation with COVID-19?
Every year around this time, we hear about COVID-19 waves and it's no different this year.
Dr. Dan Gregson, a clinician-researcher and associate professor at the University of Calgary, says he's already hearing about an influx of patients with COVID-19 in Canada and the U.S.
"Simultaneously large numbers of patients with influenza and RSV, so that's already here," the infectious diseases expert told Narcity. "Many locations in the United States are reporting the same thing, even earlier than we've had here."
"I don't have a good feel for how long of a wave it's going to be for each virus, how bad it's going to get for our emergency rooms and hospitals."
What are COVID-19 symptoms?
The health authority says symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea and diarrhea.
The CDC also notes that symptoms may change depending on the coronavirus variant and the status of a person's vaccination.
What are cold and flu symptoms?
The symptoms of a cold and flu are similar to COVID-19 ones in that they also include a fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and body aches.
The CDC explains that cold symptoms are typically milder than the symptoms of the flu.
In some instances, the flu can become deadly. A child recently died in Ontario and officials confirmed it was due to the flu.
Officials say getting your flu shot is the best way to help protect yourself against the illness.
How can you tell the difference between COVID-19 and a cold or the flu?
Experts advise against self-diagnosing and say it really can be close to impossible to differentiate between COVID-19 and influenza.
"It's not really helpful for you as a person to say well, this is COVID-19 and this is influenza," Gregson said.
"The one thing that really stands out is this loss of taste and smell which is more common with COVID-19 than it is with the other common respiratory viruses. You're really left with testing as a way to tell between the two."
Luckily in Canada, you can pick up a free COVID-19 test in a lot of pharmacies.
Unfortunately in the U.S., free COVID-19 tests may soon come to an end, as reported by Forbes.
Are RSV cases rising?
It's not just COVID-19, the flu and the common cold that are putting people at risk.
There has also been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases across Canada and the U.S., which is a virus that affects the lungs and therefore a person's breathing.
Children are especially at risk.
The huge increase in patients at children's hospitals is likely due to "the combination of the viruses just happening all at the same time," Gregson noted. "Whereas with an adult with RSV, you're more likely to have a runny nose and sore throat, maybe a little bit of cough, you're not likely to end up in hospital unless you're immunocompromised or older."
How can I protect myself against viruses this winter?
As with previous COVID-19 and influenza waves, Gregson recommends staying home if you're sick and masking up when you're heading outside, especially in crowded settings like the mall or grocery store.
"It's not that difficult and it will really reduce your risk of transmitting to other people," he added.
It's also advised to wash your hands frequently and get your booster if you're eligible.