Vancouver Hit Its Coldest Temperature In Half A Century & The 'Extreme Cold' Will Continue

"It's a radical departure from seasonal normals." 🥶

Josefhanus | Dreamstime

Vancouver reached the coldest temperature it has seen in half a century this week, and the chilly weather is not over yet.

While the weather in Vancouver has been unreliable lately, you can usually count on it to be relatively toasty compared to typical Canadian winter weather — but not this month.

According to a report from The Weather Network, Vancouver reached a low of a very chilly -15.3°C on December 27.

That paired with an unusually snowy Christmas in the city has made this a unique weather month.

The report said that this is "a radical departure from seasonal normals," and is actually the coldest temperature that Vancouver has seen in the past 52 years.

The freezing weather can be credited to an Arctic outflow, which the release said is "funnelling bitterly cold air down into southern B.C., which is then prevented from escaping."

If you think the worst might be over, think again.

The release said that this "extreme cold" is supposed to stay all the way until the beginning of the new year. Once the new year comes, they expect to see the temperatures going back up a bit, thankfully.

All of Western Canada is feeling the chill too. The report added that "as bad as the cold is in the B.C. Interior, it's been considerably worse on the Prairies, where temperatures down into the negative 30s and 40s have been recorded so far."

Extremely cold weather warnings have been issued for places around Canada, so at least Vancouverites aren't the only ones piling on the layers!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

