Toronto's Weather Will Be Blasted With Snow Next Week & You Could Get Buried In Over 20 cm
Get your shovel because you may have to dig your way out.
Winter is far from over, and it seems that Mother Nature is just getting started with Toronto's weather.
Next week snow will be falling according to The Weather Network, and depending on your attitude towards the cold, you may be reaching for a sled or a space heater. Currently, over 20 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the 6ix.
This upcoming Sunday will start the four-day snow bender with up to 5 centimetres of snow expected to hit the ground.
Temperatures are predicted to be -5 C, but it will probably feel more -9 C, according to TWN. On the bright side, it's anticipated to still be "mainly sunny," although that sun won't last long.
Monday will bring in heavier snow of 10 to 15 centimetres, with temperatures hitting -3 C with a nightly low of -12 C.
So if your after-work plans include building a snowman, the weather may be perfect, but if you're planning on hitting up a heated outdoor patio, you may want to double-check if there's an awning before heading out.
Tuesday and Wednesday will start the middle of the week off with some light snowfalls before fading out into a cold but dry Thursday with temperatures expected to hit -9 C with "a mix of sun and clouds."
TWN says Toronto can expect one to three centimetres of snow on Tuesday, and Wednesday will end the fourth day of snow off with less than one centimetre of "scattered flurries."
Toronto has had an especially cold-bought of weather, with the coldest day in almost three years hitting the city earlier this week.