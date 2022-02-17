Sections

Ontario Police Are Warning Drivers To 'Slow Down' As Rain & Snow Cover The Roads

Some roads are even flooding!

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP_NER | Twitter

If you're out and about driving in Ontario, you may want to slow down and give yourself some extra wiggle room.

Mother nature is serving Ontario up a doozy of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow, and even flooding in some areas, and police across the province are asking Ontario drivers to be careful.

Waterloo Regional Police put out a tweet on Thursday morning warning that "Rain and snow will make for tricky travelling around the Region for the next couple of days."

York Regional Police put out a cheeky checklist for the day on Twitter on Thursday morning as well reminded drivers to have an ice scraper in hand, to slow down, give space, make sure they have winter tires and to grab a "double-double."

OPP North East Region released a similar warning on Thursday on Twitter telling drivers that driving conditions of "freezing drizzle & snow later today" may not be the best.

They recommend "to give yourself some extra travel time & maintain extra distance between yourself and other vehicles."

Flooding is a concern for drivers in Milton, and Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says several roadways are flooded "Due to heavy rain."

According to HRPS, the "Fourth Line across to Winston Churchill Blvd and Derry Road up to No 10 Side Road" are impacted with flooding, and police are asking drivers to "drive slowly through these areas."

Some schools in Ontario have also shut down due to the weather, along with some school buses in regions like York and Peel.

