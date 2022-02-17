Ontario Police Are Warning Drivers To 'Slow Down' As Rain & Snow Cover The Roads
Some roads are even flooding!
If you're out and about driving in Ontario, you may want to slow down and give yourself some extra wiggle room.
Mother nature is serving Ontario up a doozy of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow, and even flooding in some areas, and police across the province are asking Ontario drivers to be careful.
Waterloo Regional Police put out a tweet on Thursday morning warning that "Rain and snow will make for tricky travelling around the Region for the next couple of days."
York Regional Police put out a cheeky checklist for the day on Twitter on Thursday morning as well reminded drivers to have an ice scraper in hand, to slow down, give space, make sure they have winter tires and to grab a "double-double."
Two words: Ice. Scraper.
Wait, another two words: Slow. Down.
Hold on, another two words: Give. Space.
Two more: Winter. Tires.
Just two more words: Double. Double.
...you know...since you're already going out and all... https://t.co/DEpdW3FQUY
OPP North East Region released a similar warning on Thursday on Twitter telling drivers that driving conditions of "freezing drizzle & snow later today" may not be the best.
They recommend "to give yourself some extra travel time & maintain extra distance between yourself and other vehicles."
Weather conditions (freezing drizzle & snow later today) may be less than ideal for driving. #NEROPP advises to give yourself some extra travel time & maintain extra distance between yourself and other vehicles. #RoadSafety Think safety! #OPP@511ONNortheast ^cb pic.twitter.com/1O9TdHYCG5
Flooding is a concern for drivers in Milton, and Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says several roadways are flooded "Due to heavy rain."
ROAD HAZARD: Due to heavy rain there are several areas experiencing flooding across numerous roadways in Milton. Areas affected: Fourth Line across to Winston Churchill Blvd and Derry Road up to No 10 Side Road. PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY through these areas. Updates to follow. ^jm
According to HRPS, the "Fourth Line across to Winston Churchill Blvd and Derry Road up to No 10 Side Road" are impacted with flooding, and police are asking drivers to "drive slowly through these areas."
Some schools in Ontario have also shut down due to the weather, along with some school buses in regions like York and Peel.
