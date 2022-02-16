Toronto Weather Will Be A Train Wreck Of Snow & Ice Pellets This Week
The city could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon.
Don't be fooled, folks. Toronto's weather will offer residents a taste of spring on Wednesday morning, but the return of milder temperatures won't be without a cost.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), several southern Ontario regions will experience their warmest weather of 2022 on Wednesday. However, the shift in temperature could also create wind gusts of up to "90 km/h along lakeshores and higher terrain."
The incoming winds will put cities such as Toronto, London, Windsor, and Kitchener at risk of "power outages and downed trees, as well as increased wave heights and some possible shoreline flooding."
Meanwhile, Environment Canada warns that the 6ix could get up to 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by Wednesday evening, with a possible risk of ice pellets for Thursday afternoon and heavy, blowing snowfall of up to 20 centimetres through Friday morning.
The weather event will create slippery surfaces and could lead to road closures.
"A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario," Environment Canada says. "Precipitation will likely begin as rain this evening, transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Thursday and then to snow Thursday night."
Thankfully, the awful weather will subside by Family Day, so residents will be able to enjoy the long weekend without being overwhelmed by poor travel conditions.
"A warming trend is expected throughout the weekend and into next week, possibly bringing multiple days of very mild, even spring-like weather," according to TWN.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.