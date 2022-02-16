Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto weather

Toronto Weather Will Be A Train Wreck Of Snow & Ice Pellets This Week

The city could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Weather Will Be A Train Wreck Of Snow & Ice Pellets This Week
Werdiam | Dreamstime

Don't be fooled, folks. Toronto's weather will offer residents a taste of spring on Wednesday morning, but the return of milder temperatures won't be without a cost.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), several southern Ontario regions will experience their warmest weather of 2022 on Wednesday. However, the shift in temperature could also create wind gusts of up to "90 km/h along lakeshores and higher terrain."

The incoming winds will put cities such as Toronto, London, Windsor, and Kitchener at risk of "power outages and downed trees, as well as increased wave heights and some possible shoreline flooding."

Meanwhile, Environment Canada warns that the 6ix could get up to 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by Wednesday evening, with a possible risk of ice pellets for Thursday afternoon and heavy, blowing snowfall of up to 20 centimetres through Friday morning.

The weather event will create slippery surfaces and could lead to road closures.

"A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario," Environment Canada says. "Precipitation will likely begin as rain this evening, transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Thursday and then to snow Thursday night."

Thankfully, the awful weather will subside by Family Day, so residents will be able to enjoy the long weekend without being overwhelmed by poor travel conditions.

"A warming trend is expected throughout the weekend and into next week, possibly bringing multiple days of very mild, even spring-like weather," according to TWN.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With Extreme Cold Warnings & It Could Feel Like -45 C

Bundle up!

Saptashaw Chakraborty | Dreamstime

Throw on your warmest gloves and toque because Ontario's weather forecast is calling for some extremely cold temperatures for parts of the province today.

On February 14, Environment Canada issued 24 extreme cold warnings for northern Ontario, covering almost the entire northern half of the province except for a few spots like Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario Weather Could Result In Floods This Week & Commutes Will Be Messy AF

Mother nature can't seem to make up her mind.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Nothing quite represents the terms "wildly inconsistent" like Ontario weather.

The province will shoot out of the freezing temperatures that plagued this weekend, thanks to an incoming burst of milder temperatures but don't expect sunshine and rainbows.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

The Weather In Ontario Will Be A 'Taste Of Early Spring' Next Week But Winter Is Not Over

Don't pack away your sweater just yet!

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Don't get too excited, folks! Central Canada and Ontario's weather forecasts suggest conditions are about to get toasty, but be warned — the frosty winter season isn't going anywhere just yet.

While it might seem like this winter — as well as every other winter we experience in Canada — is never ending, a little snippet of the light at the end of the tunnel is coming in some regions.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Will Be A Snowy, Rainy Mess Tonight & Driving Is Going To Suck

Prepare yourself for longer travel times.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, motorists. Ontario's weather will be a nightmare for evening commuters on Friday, thanks to an incoming mixture of rain and snow set to arrive in the afternoon.

According to The Weather Network, southern parts along the shores will be in for milder temperatures this Friday morning, leading to lower snowfall accumulations.

Keep ReadingShow less