ontario weather

The Weather In Ontario Will Be A 'Taste Of Early Spring' Next Week But Winter Is Not Over

Don't pack away your sweater just yet!

Trending Staff Writer
Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Don't get too excited, folks! Central Canada and Ontario's weather forecasts suggest conditions are about to get toasty, but be warned — the frosty winter season isn't going anywhere just yet.

While it might seem like this winter — as well as every other winter we experience in Canada — is never ending, a little snippet of the light at the end of the tunnel is coming in some regions.

According to The Weather Network's latest forecast, intense weather systems have actually slowed down a great deal this past week, which means Ontario will be getting a welcome respite from some of the frigid temperatures it's experienced over the last few weeks.

In fact, over the next week, Ontarians and Quebecers can both expect to see some warmer temperatures (even some "well above" freezing!), as well as some much-needed sunshine from Wednesday onwards.

For residents of both provinces, a taste of spring will feel like good news as the GTA and other spots saw some truly wild amounts of snow as well as several extreme cold warnings in January.

While this "taste of early spring" will be oh so sweet, there's still a bit more winter weather to be had throughout the coming weeks, so don't pack away your coziest sweaters and snow boots just yet.

The southern Ontario area is expected to get hit with rain and maybe even snow later next week, while more northern areas of the province could see heavy snow coming their way.

It's not all bad news, though. TWN reports, "Though winter won't be coming to an end, it may have turned the corner as we look forward to lengthening daylight and a positive trend in normal temperatures as we head towards the spring equinox."

We say savour that taste of early spring, because it may be just that as we head into March!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

