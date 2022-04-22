Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For An Early Taste Of Summer This Weekend So Make It Count
Some spots will be warmer than 20 C. ☀️
Dust off your picnic blanket, folks. After weeks of wintry misery, southern Ontario is finally in for some beautiful spring weather, and frankly, it's about time.
According to The Weather Network, Friday will be remarkably sunny, with temperatures floating around 14 C to 15 C for most regions offering residents perfect strolling conditions ahead of the weekend.
The unseasonable temperatures result from a warm front lifting across the Great Lakes, allowing temperatures to spike dramatically for areas not on the lakeshore.
Saturday will bring some summery warmth to southwestern Ontario, where temperatures will be into the upper 20s.
But Sunday is supposed to be the best day to get out and enjoy the warmer temps. Areas like Windsor and London will soar to 28 and 26 C, respectively. Barrie and Huntsville will be 21 C and Hamilton will reach a pleasant 20 C as well.
Thankfully, Torontonians won't be totally robbed of the warm weather. On Sunday, the 6ix will get a bit of a bump to 15 C, so expect areas like Trinity Bellwoods to get fairly busy.
It's worth noting that rainfall is also possible for most of southern Ontario. However, it won't be anything like the nasty downpours the province has been experiencing lately.
"It is going to be beautiful, also, with the rainfall moving through. We aren't gonna be looking at too much, maybe just a millimeter or two, maybe a little more of the stalling showers down towards Kitchener and London," Kevin Mackay, TWN meteorologist, said.
Of course, we're not out of the woods yet. The toasty temperatures are forecasted to dip back below seasonal by next Wednesday, with the below-seasonal pattern looking to hang around to start the month of May.
So, if you haven't made any outdoor plans this weekend, you might want to schedule something or risk missing out.