Ontario Weather Will Be A Snowy Mess This Weekend Because Of Course It Is
Goodbye summer vibes, we'll miss you.
Spring doesn't start until Sunday, but that hasn't stopped Ontarians from getting a taste of some unseasonably mild weather this week. Too bad it won't last long.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming Texas low will bring another round of "active weather" to southern Ontario overnight on Friday, causing a mixture of messy conditions to arrive by the weekend.
But, Saturday won't be a complete disaster, there will be on-and-off light showers leaving southwestern and eastern regions with about 10 to 25 millimetres expected throughout the day.
However, cooler air will filter in behind the low overnight and into Sunday morning, bringing a wintry of rain and snow for cottage country and a few eastern and southern areas.
"We've got a quick shot of snow on the backside as we head into Sunday as that system pulls through," Nadine Powell, TWN meteorologist, said.
Residents living in the south will get off slightly easier with things forecasted to clear up by the afternoon, allowing for a pleasant, chillier, official start to spring.
"We're looking at a general 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall for the GTA more through parts of eastern Ontario and through the southwest. And once that system pulls out early on Sunday, we're looking at a nice afternoon to enjoy the first day of spring," Powell added.
As for what's to come, it looks like more flip-flopping conditions. Forecasters predict at least one more cold pattern to return before the end of March, with April offering a similar vibe of milder days contrasted with chillier temperatures.