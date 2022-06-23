A Huge Road Bump In Ottawa Finally Gets Removed & It's Been Compared To This Meme
TheOntario Ministry of Transportation says it has removed a road bump in Ottawa, which has jokingly been compared to the meme "Cars vs Giant Bulge" where vehicles launch into the air after hitting a giant road bump.
The snag in the road, not-so-affectionately referred to as "the Cavanagh Bump," was raised up on Highway 7 between the Hazeldean Road and Dwyer Hill Road highway exits.
Driver's have complained about vehicles getting "serious air" at the bump, saying that although there is a sign to reduce speed from 100 km/h to 80 km/h it comes with little notice.
"I went through 4x on Sunday and simply warned the kids it was coming up so they were ready to throw the hands up in the air and shout 'WHEEEE!' They then begged me to go through it again," said a Reddit user. Infamously, a Twitter user compared it to the "Cars vs Giant Bulge" video render meme.
\u201cThat one bump on Highway 7 towards Carleton Place\u201d— Frank Senators (@Frank Senators) 1651340381
The bump formed as a result of heaving culverts, as per the Ottawa Citizen. But, as of June 22, the Ministry of Transportation said the contractor has removed the bump and "repaved the driving lane in both directions."
"The ministry’s contractor is currently on-site and working to reduce the size of the heaved pavement," said Nicholas Rodrigues, Senior Issues Advisor for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, in an emailed statement. "This work will be completed as soon as possible."
Rodrigues added that the passing lanes were being repaired. Still, the "Canavagh Jump" is getting some serious laughs on social media. Some folks said they are sad to see it go.
"They could have at least built a down ramp for Tony Hawk to use it as a proper jump before repairing it. Come on people!," said one Redditor.
"Aww, I wanted to check it out this weekend :(," said another.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.