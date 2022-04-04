Parts Of Ontario Will Be Sunny & Warm Early This Week But Toronto's Not One Of Them
Ottawa is going to beat out the GTA for some BBQ weather.
Mother Nature may be ending her on-and-off relationship with winter this week, with sunshine and double-digit highs expected to sweep across southern Ontario (well, except for the GTA).
According to The Weather Network (TWN), regions located along the western edge of Lake Ontario, like Toronto, will be stuck in the single digits early this week, with widespread showers likely ruining your chance of strolling the streets comfortably.
Meanwhile, more northern spots like Ottawa and Sudbury will see highs of up to 14 degrees and sunshine.
"Easterly winds cooling [Toronto] down to single digits. Meanwhile, the rest of the province climbs to mid-teens on Wednesday," Rachel Modestino, TWN meteorologist, said. "At the same time, a powerful jet stream across the Pacific Ocean begins to fuel this warm-up that all begins in the West."
The bizarre switch is said to be typical for April, which can sometimes see parts of the province experience summer-like warmth while others suffer through more wintry conditions.
"As a whole, April is capable of delivering a brief hint of summer while also feeling more like late winter at times, so it's not unusual to have the country experiencing different extremes at any given time right now," TWN says.
In conclusion, if you're near Ottawa you can expect some warm spring weather early this week, while Torontonians will likely be stuck under their umbrellas.
However, Toronto's weather forecast predicts a brief appearance of spring-like warmth on Thursday, allowing residents a chance to schedule some exercise outdoors.