Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Parts Of Ontario Will Be Sunny & Warm Early This Week But Toronto's Not One Of Them

Ottawa is going to beat out the GTA for some BBQ weather.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Rideau Canal on a sunny day in Ottawa.

The Rideau Canal on a sunny day in Ottawa.

Keith Sutton | Dreamstime

Mother Nature may be ending her on-and-off relationship with winter this week, with sunshine and double-digit highs expected to sweep across southern Ontario (well, except for the GTA).

According to The Weather Network (TWN), regions located along the western edge of Lake Ontario, like Toronto, will be stuck in the single digits early this week, with widespread showers likely ruining your chance of strolling the streets comfortably.

Meanwhile, more northern spots like Ottawa and Sudbury will see highs of up to 14 degrees and sunshine.

"Easterly winds cooling [Toronto] down to single digits. Meanwhile, the rest of the province climbs to mid-teens on Wednesday," Rachel Modestino, TWN meteorologist, said. "At the same time, a powerful jet stream across the Pacific Ocean begins to fuel this warm-up that all begins in the West."

The bizarre switch is said to be typical for April, which can sometimes see parts of the province experience summer-like warmth while others suffer through more wintry conditions.

"As a whole, April is capable of delivering a brief hint of summer while also feeling more like late winter at times, so it's not unusual to have the country experiencing different extremes at any given time right now," TWN says.

In conclusion, if you're near Ottawa you can expect some warm spring weather early this week, while Torontonians will likely be stuck under their umbrellas.

However, Toronto's weather forecast predicts a brief appearance of spring-like warmth on Thursday, allowing residents a chance to schedule some exercise outdoors.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...