Ontario's April Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & More Snow Is On The Way This Week
Bundle up!
Any hopes for an early summer-like warmth dominating April appear to have been dashed as Ontario's weather forecast continues to predict, well, unpredictable conditions.
According to The Weather Network, the province will struggle to settle into any consistent warmth this month, though normal temperatures will climb by nearly 2 degrees a week.
The gradual warming will prevent residents from feeling any beach vibes in April, with above-normal precipitation ensuring that it is also a soaker.
The province will also get a rude awakening on Friday with colder temperatures and morning flurries sweeping across southern Ontario.
The sudden shift follows Thursday's warm yet windy conditions, which saw gusts of 60-90 km/h across the region.
Friday's temperatures will drop over 10 degrees from yesterday's warmth, with Toronto falling from 18 to a dismal 4 degrees.
Thankfully, the return of wintry conditions will be more of a bad Tinder date than a relationship. Still, TWN warns that some lake-effect enhancement of the snow along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could make travel difficult.
The weekend will be equally dreary thanks to a low-pressure system moving south of the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing the opportunity for rain and snow.
But it looks like there is hope for early next week to not see any drastic temperature changes.
"Conditions will remain relatively calm and near-seasonal for southern Ontario and Quebec heading into next week," the TWN said. "We're watching the potential for unsettled conditions to return to the region by the latter half of next week."