Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's April Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & More Snow Is On The Way This Week

Bundle up!

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of Toronto suburbs after a snowstorm.

A photo of Toronto suburbs after a snowstorm.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Any hopes for an early summer-like warmth dominating April appear to have been dashed as Ontario's weather forecast continues to predict, well, unpredictable conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the province will struggle to settle into any consistent warmth this month, though normal temperatures will climb by nearly 2 degrees a week.

The gradual warming will prevent residents from feeling any beach vibes in April, with above-normal precipitation ensuring that it is also a soaker.

The province will also get a rude awakening on Friday with colder temperatures and morning flurries sweeping across southern Ontario.

The sudden shift follows Thursday's warm yet windy conditions, which saw gusts of 60-90 km/h across the region.

Friday's temperatures will drop over 10 degrees from yesterday's warmth, with Toronto falling from 18 to a dismal 4 degrees.

Thankfully, the return of wintry conditions will be more of a bad Tinder date than a relationship. Still, TWN warns that some lake-effect enhancement of the snow along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could make travel difficult.

The weekend will be equally dreary thanks to a low-pressure system moving south of the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing the opportunity for rain and snow.

But it looks like there is hope for early next week to not see any drastic temperature changes.

"Conditions will remain relatively calm and near-seasonal for southern Ontario and Quebec heading into next week," the TWN said. "We're watching the potential for unsettled conditions to return to the region by the latter half of next week."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...