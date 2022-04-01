Canada's Weather In April Will Be 'Turbulent' As Winter Is 'Reluctant' To Go Away
Ontario and Quebec are expected to "struggle" to get consistent warm weather this month.
During April, Canada's weather is expected to be "turbulent" because winter is "reluctant" to make way for warm, consistent weather.
The Weather Network has put out a forecast for the month of April that calls it a month full of change, meaning it could feel like summer and winter at times.
For this month, the "turbulent" pattern from March is set to continue, and while the season tries to change to spring, The Weather Network said winter is "reluctant to fully release its grip on most of Canada."
Throughout early April, above seasonal temperatures are in store for Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada along with most of Alberta and Manitoba.
In B.C., Ontario and southern Quebec, below seasonal temperatures are expected during the early parts of the month.
The Weather Network has forecast "a couple more shots of chilly weather" for Ontario and Quebec but it shouldn't be as cold as temperatures during the last weekend of March.
B.C. could get some warmer days but it will mostly be cool.
For mid and late April, it's not expected that there will be any major changes to the weather pattern but the focus of "shots of colder weather" in Ontario and Quebec will shift west.
That means the Prairies will end up with a month that's closer to seasonal while Ontario and Quebec will "continue to struggle to see any consistent warm weather."
During April, the "normal" or "seasonal" temperature will rise by almost 2 degrees every week, so even though The Weather Network isn't expecting early doses of summer-like warmth, Canada will get gradually warmer weather as the month goes on!
Canada's spring weather forecasts have recently called for a "backward" season that will feature a "turbulent transition" thanks to a slow warm-up and a major late-season winter storm.
So maybe don't put away your shovel, winter jacket and boots just yet!