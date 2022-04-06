Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting 30 cm Of Snow Today & It's Going To Be A Mess
But, at least the south of Ontario will be warm for a minute.
Spring will continue to establish itself as Ontario's most chaotic season this week, with extreme wintry weather expected to swarm the north. At the same time, southern areas like Toronto are basking in the return of milder temperatures.
According to The Weather Network, regions located along the western shores of Lake Superior could have snowfall totals reach up to 40 centimetres through Thursday, with significant travel delays expected along the Trans-Canada Highway.
"Possibly hazardous travel due to rapidly accumulating snow. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow. Motorists are advised to exercise caution," a special weather statement from Environment Canada states.
Meanwhile, southern Ontario residents will experience relatively sunny conditions with temperatures expected to drift into the double-digits by Thursday, with things feeling closer to a brisk summer day.
However, it won't be all sunshine and rainbows as widespread rainfall totals of at least 10 to 20 millimetres are also expected across the south, with even more in some areas. In fact, Ottawa and its surrounding communities could see 40 to 50 millimetres of rain by Thursday.
Saturday could be a bit of a bust for southern regions with a risk of chillier conditions and showers drifting into the GTA, but at least Sunday will be more seasonal.
As for what's ahead for Ontario's most populated areas, a taste of summer is on the horizon.
"Temperatures will easily push into the upper teens for many locations in southern Ontario, with the potential for highs in the 20s in spots," the TWN report concludes. "Cool water temperatures will keep temperatures down for folks near the lakes, while an approaching system could also factor into how warm things ultimately get."
So, overall, April won't be that different from March, with residents forced to stay glued to their local weather forecast to avoid being caught in the cold.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.