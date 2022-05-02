Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Colder Than Normal Temps So Forget About The Beach
You might not want to put your sweaters away just yet.
Well, Wiarton Willie lied because it doesn't feel like spring has not sprung early this year, and it's looking like Ontarians could be doomed to sweater weather for at least a few more weeks.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province will not experience any consistent warmth in May, with temperatures expected to float below seasonal, continuing last month's trend of unpredictability.
"The triggers for a colder pattern will be fading and that gives us the potential for several days of warmer weather. However, at this point, we don't see any support for locking into a consistent warmer than normal pattern," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN Meteorologist, said.
On the bright side, Ontario will avoid repeating the extreme wintry weather it suffered through last month, with temperatures staying closer to seasonal and steadily climbing throughout the month.
"The second half of the month, we are still going to see that lingering blocking pattern, but remember, our standards are going to be rising through the month of May, so by the time we get to the end of the month, we'll actually be expecting temperatures to be around 20 degrees," Kevin Mackay, TWN meteorologist added.
At the moment, weather experts believe that May's lack of consistency will be made up for by the end of the month, when residents will hopefully get their first taste of early summer.
Thanks to a significant increase in daylight hours, the province will also be into its longest days of 2022.
So, in conclusion, things will be far from perfect, but at least slightly better than last month.