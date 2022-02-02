Sections

Ontarians Warned To Postpone Travel & School Buses Cancelled As Major Snow Hits Some Spots

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Toronto Staff Writer
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

The wheels on some buses will not go round today. If travel is not essential, Environment Canada is asking residents in certain areas to rethink their plans until conditions improve.

Ontario is getting hit with another major snowstorm, and some areas, such as Sarnia, Hamilton and London, are expected to get up to 30 centimetres of snow by Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is asking residents in impacted areas to "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve" and warns that "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

School buses across several districts seem to have heeded this warning and are cancelling services for the day.

The Greater Essex County District School Board announced in a tweet on Wednesday at 5:59 a.m. that buses would be cancelled due to the "incoming inclement weather."

However, schools will remain open.

Simcoe County also cancelled all vehicles for the day. Schools in the district will also stay open for students.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board cancelled bus service and in-person learning for the Haliburton and Muskoka area due to "current road conditions and the forecast for poor conditions," according to its website.

Currently, 18 weather advisories are in effect across southern Ontario, with a risk of freezing rain and "reduced visibilities due to snow" in some areas.

Environment Canada warns that poor travel conditions may "contribute to transportation delays" and asks that drivers "be prepared to adjust [their] driving with changing road conditions."

