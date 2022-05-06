NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

hamilton police

Hamilton Bus Driver Died After Stepping Onto The Street & Getting Hit By A Car Yesterday

The car crashed into a building as well.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Hamilton police car.

Hamilton police car.

Joey Coleman | flickr

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Hamilton lost a member of their community on Thursday afternoon after a bus driver got hit by a car and died.

According to Hamilton Police, the incident occurred on May 5 at around 2:00 p.m. on Main Street West near Locke Street in Hamilton.

A 49-year-old DARTS bus driver was operating a bus when she stopped and was getting ready to pick up a passenger.

At that time, a 75-year-old driver was driving eastbound on Main Street, driving towards Locke Street, when her 2012 Honda Civic lost control and "left the roadway, striking a building, and the 49-year-old bus operator as she was exiting her vehicle."

The bus driver was then taken to the hospital and "succumbed to her injuries."

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene but was later released pending further investigation, according to police.

Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit told Narcity that the driver was released because they needed to look at all the evidence before laying charges. They have a few things to consider, and the police mentioned that thus far:

  • "Impairment has been ruled out as a factor
  • Speed has not been ruled out
  • A mechanical issue has not been ruled out
  • We can confirm that a medical condition has been ruled out as well."
Apparently, this is Hamilton's "11th traffic fatality of 2022 and the tenth involving a pedestrian."
Anyone with information that could assist the police with the investigation is asked to contact "Detective Constable Steve Cruickshanks from the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755" or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

