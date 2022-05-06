Hamilton Bus Driver Died After Stepping Onto The Street & Getting Hit By A Car Yesterday
The car crashed into a building as well.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Hamilton lost a member of their community on Thursday afternoon after a bus driver got hit by a car and died.
According to Hamilton Police, the incident occurred on May 5 at around 2:00 p.m. on Main Street West near Locke Street in Hamilton.
A 49-year-old DARTS bus driver was operating a bus when she stopped and was getting ready to pick up a passenger.
At that time, a 75-year-old driver was driving eastbound on Main Street, driving towards Locke Street, when her 2012 Honda Civic lost control and "left the roadway, striking a building, and the 49-year-old bus operator as she was exiting her vehicle."
The bus driver was then taken to the hospital and "succumbed to her injuries."
The driver of the car was arrested at the scene but was later released pending further investigation, according to police.
Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit told Narcity that the driver was released because they needed to look at all the evidence before laying charges. They have a few things to consider, and the police mentioned that thus far:
- "Impairment has been ruled out as a factor
- Speed has not been ruled out
- A mechanical issue has not been ruled out
- We can confirm that a medical condition has been ruled out as well."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.