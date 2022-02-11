TTC Is Adding 4 New Subway Stations To Line 1 & The Map Shows An 8 km Extension (PHOTOS)
Plans for the Yonge North Subway Extension are coming together!
Life in the city is more like a subway than a highway, you might not be able to ride it all night long but you'll have four new stations coming to Line 1.
Metrolinx released the layouts for four new planned subway stations, as part of the Yonge North Subway Extension, along with two other possible extensions.
Metrolinx
The Yonge North Subway Extension will extend the TTC Line 1 about eight kilometres into Richmond Hill from Finch Station with four new stops. According to Metrolinx, this extension should be finished around 2029 to 2030. So while better transit is on its way, riders will have to wait a while.
The new stops will help cut down on commute times in Toronto and York Region, according to Metrolinx.
The first new stop will be Steeles Station which will reside along "the boundary of the City of Toronto and York Region."
Steeles Station will be the "transit hub for the southern part of the Yonge North Subway Extension" and will sit near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.
The transit hub will make the subway walking distance for 8,600 people and offer transit connections for local TTC bus services, local York Region Transit bus services and the future Steeles rapid transit line.
Metrolinx
Clark Station will be the second station in the extension and is currently predicted to hug the middle of Clark Avenue and Yonge Street in Markham.
This station will bring subway access within walking distance for 8,100 people, and Metrolinx predicts 2,500 riders will use the station during the morning rush.
Metrolinx
The third station will bridge over Highway 7 and Highway 407 corridors and will connect the Richmond Hill Centre with Langstaff Gateway urban growth centre which are separated by the highway infrastructure.
Bridge Station will help keep "people moving as the community grows" by connecting local hubs and offer quite a few transit connections from the "Richmond Hill GO train service, Highway 407 GO bus service, York Region Viva bus rapid transit, Local York Region Transit bus service" and more.
Metrolinx
High Tech Station is the fourth and final approved station. It will be built underneath the "bridge along High Tech Road that spans the CN Railway corridor" in Richmond Hill and will offer "1,200 daily transfers to and from buses."
Metrolinx predicts 1,200 people will use the station during the peak hour, with around 1,100 people getting on and only 100 riders getting off.
Metrolinx
Metrolinx has plans for two more stations, including Cummer Station and Royal Orchard Station, which would extend Line 1 even further –however, they have yet to be approved.