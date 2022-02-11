Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ttc line one

TTC Is Adding 4 New Subway Stations To Line 1 & The Map Shows An 8 km Extension (PHOTOS)

Plans for the Yonge North Subway Extension are coming together!

Toronto Staff Writer
TTC Is Adding 4 New Subway Stations To Line 1 & The Map Shows An 8 km Extension (PHOTOS)
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Life in the city is more like a subway than a highway, you might not be able to ride it all night long but you'll have four new stations coming to Line 1.

Metrolinx released the layouts for four new planned subway stations, as part of the Yonge North Subway Extension, along with two other possible extensions.

Metrolinx

The Yonge North Subway Extension will extend the TTC Line 1 about eight kilometres into Richmond Hill from Finch Station with four new stops. According to Metrolinx, this extension should be finished around 2029 to 2030. So while better transit is on its way, riders will have to wait a while.

The new stops will help cut down on commute times in Toronto and York Region, according to Metrolinx.

The first new stop will be Steeles Station which will reside along "the boundary of the City of Toronto and York Region."

Steeles Station will be the "transit hub for the southern part of the Yonge North Subway Extension" and will sit near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

The transit hub will make the subway walking distance for 8,600 people and offer transit connections for local TTC bus services, local York Region Transit bus services and the future Steeles rapid transit line.

Metrolinx

Clark Station will be the second station in the extension and is currently predicted to hug the middle of Clark Avenue and Yonge Street in Markham.

This station will bring subway access within walking distance for 8,100 people, and Metrolinx predicts 2,500 riders will use the station during the morning rush.

Metrolinx

The third station will bridge over Highway 7 and Highway 407 corridors and will connect the Richmond Hill Centre with Langstaff Gateway urban growth centre which are separated by the highway infrastructure.

Bridge Station will help keep "people moving as the community grows" by connecting local hubs and offer quite a few transit connections from the "Richmond Hill GO train service, Highway 407 GO bus service, York Region Viva bus rapid transit, Local York Region Transit bus service" and more.

Metrolinx

High Tech Station is the fourth and final approved station. It will be built underneath the "bridge along High Tech Road that spans the CN Railway corridor" in Richmond Hill and will offer "1,200 daily transfers to and from buses."

Metrolinx predicts 1,200 people will use the station during the peak hour, with around 1,100 people getting on and only 100 riders getting off.

Metrolinx

Metrolinx has plans for two more stations, including Cummer Station and Royal Orchard Station, which would extend Line 1 even further –however, they have yet to be approved.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

TTC

TTC & Metrolinx Could Be Giving Riders Virtual PRESTO Cards By Late 2022

Here's what that means.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

If you're a commuter who's been dreaming of digital PRESTO cards, 2022 could be your year.

This week, the TTC provided details on a proposed plan with Metrolinx to enable "Open Payments" on the transit system this year.

Keep Reading Show less
ttc

A TTC Employee Was Stabbed This Morning & Subway Service Was Delayed

"No service between St Clair West and Spadina."

Google Maps

A TTC employee is suffering from injuries following a stabbing at Dupont subway station.

According to Toronto Police Operations, the incident occurred around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday at Dupont Station. Police said a TTC operator was stabbed in the back.

Keep Reading Show less

A GO Train Fatally Struck Someone In York Region This Morning & Police Are On The Scene

Commuters should expect delays.

Google Maps

Someone was struck by a GO Train in King City north of Vaughan this morning, and Metrolinx says the person has died as a result of their injuries.

On Tuesday, February 8, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said they received a report around 11:10 a.m. that one of their GO trains with 32 people on board hit a person north of King City GO station.

Keep Reading Show less
TTC

The TTC Got A Makeover For Lunar New Year & The Story Behind It Is So Inspiring

Meet the Toronto mom behind the designs!

TTC | Handout

Torontonians may have noticed that some of the city’s streetcars and buses are looking a little more colourful this month. In celebration of the Lunar New Year and the year of the tiger, the TTC has wrapped some of its vehicles in an artistic new design.

Toronto resident Felicity Tse took to Facebook last week to share a heartfelt shoutout to her mother, Brenda Tong, who created the new look for the TTC.

Keep Reading Show less