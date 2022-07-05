TTC Investigates A Video Of Subway Surfers Riding On Top Of Trains Wearing Masks & Smoking
TTC called the stunt "dangerous and inconsiderate."
If you played "Subway Surfers" as a kid, you may be familiar with the concept — run on top of moving trains and try not to fall or get caught by the cops.
But it seems not everyone can be satisfied by the thrill of an app because Toronto has its very own real-life subway surfers, and the TTC isn't too happy with them.
ChaseTO, a social media figure who uploads wild stunts, posted a four-and-a-half-minute video of two individuals in masks riding on top of a TTC subway train to social media on July 1.
The video starts off with two people climbing on top of a Line 3 Scarborough train. The video follows their ride as they wave Canadian flags and duck under overpasses before arriving at Kennedy station, where they jump off the train and make a run for it.
The pair quickly leave the building and hop a fence as they flee the scene before the video cuts to them climbing atop another train, and this time one of the surfers can be seen wearing a skull mask and lighting up what looks like a pretty large joint.
The pair appear to re-enter the train, and once they arrive at the station, they run out and make their escape again.
The video ends with a cheeky message to the TTC reading, "Nothing personal, TTC."
TTC Media Relations tweeted what appears to be a response to the video on the morning of July 4, calling the stunt "dangerous and inconsiderate."
\u201cThis weekend, we became aware of recent video showing incredibly ill-advised stunt on Line 3.\nIt's under investigation & video being pulled.\nThese incidents are taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.\nDangerous and inconsiderate, to say the least.\u201d— TTC Media Relations \ud83d\udcf0\ud83d\ude8c\ud83d\ude8b\ud83d\ude88 (@TTC Media Relations \ud83d\udcf0\ud83d\ude8c\ud83d\ude8b\ud83d\ude88) 1656940886
"This weekend, we became aware of recent video showing incredibly ill-advised stunt on Line 3. It's under investigation & video being pulled. These incidents are taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Dangerous and inconsiderate, to say the least," reads the tweet.
Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC Media Relations, told Narcity they take incidents like this "seriously" and are investigating the matter.
"It goes without saying that stunts like this are incredibly dangerous and illegal. They can lead to serious injury or death as well as service delays and massive inconvenience for our customers," said Green.
Green says the people involved could face charges with a $425 fine or "a more serious mischief charge depending on what the investigation finds."