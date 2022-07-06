A Man Dangled From A Toronto Construction Site Crane & There's A Terrifying Video
Luckily, the rigger was not "seriously injured."
A worker on a PCL Constructors Canada job site hung from a crane tagline on Tuesday after getting their hand stuck — and luckily survived without serious injuries.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
In a video being shared on social media, a worker can be seen dangling in the air underneath a large load at a Toronto construction site at Front Street and Simcoe Street.
The terrifying footage captures the man's descent towards the ground as people yell for the machine's operator to stop before the load crushes the man.
Two individuals in the background can be heard yelling words of encouragement to the worker as his hard hat falls to the ground.
"Oh my god, Oh my god, hang on!" yells the first voice.
"Hang on! Just let your hard hat fall, bruh!" the second voice screams.
"Oh my god. How the f**k did this happen? Holy f**king, Jesus Christ. Is there a swamper there? Like someone tell him to stop now before he gets crushed by this f**king..."
The other individual overpowers the first person and begins to scream "Stop!" as the worker, still dangling below and approaching the ground fast, begins to scream.
The video cuts off after the pair trail off with a few more panicked curses, but a PCL Constructors Canada spokesperson confirmed to Narcity that the worker was "safely lowered" to the ground and was "not seriously injured."
PCL Constructors Canada says the rigger "got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load."
"The safety of all workers and the community is our top priority. We are working with all appropriate authorities and the incident is currently under investigation."
Toronto Police Service and Toronto Paramedics confirmed to Narcity that they were not called to the scene on Tuesday.