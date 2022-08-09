NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

2 Bodies Were Pulled Out Of A Collapsed Trench At An Ajax Construction Site This Morning

Crews reportedly worked through the night to recover the bodies.

Toronto Staff Writer
Firetruck in Ontario.

Two men were pulled from a collapsed trench in Ajax early this morning and have been declared dead.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) was called to a construction site in the Rossland Road and Westney Road area at around noon on August 8 for reports of a trench collapse.

Four people were injured as a result of the collapse, according to police.

Two individuals suffered "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries" and are being treated in hospital, and two men were buried underneath the wreckage from the trench collapse.

Police confirmed firefighters attended the scene, and according to CP24, a number of firefighters and excavating equipment were utilized to dig out the trench throughout the night.

DRPS says the bodies of the two men were recovered at around 2:30 a.m. on August 9.

After being closed to make way for the investigation, DRPS confirmed in a tweet posted at 4:50 a.m. that "Rossland Rd between Ravenscroft Rd and Westney Rd in Ajax is now open."

The Ministry of Labour has taken the lead on the investigation, according to police.

Narcity reached out to the Ministry of Labour's office for comment and did not receive a response in time for publication.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

