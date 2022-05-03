Toronto Police Investigate 'Human Remains' Found In A Construction Site Dumpster Yesterday
The cause of death has not been determined.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating "human remains" that were found in a dumpster on Monday.
TPS officers responded to a call in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue near Castle Frank subway station on May 2 at 4:46 p.m, according to a press release.
Police reported that human remains were found in a dumpster that was being used at a construction site. However, the age and gender of the person have yet to be confirmed.
Police told CityNews that the body was discovered after a worker arrived at the site, and the death has been deemed suspicious.
According to the outlet, neighbours say that the site is a home that has been undergoing renovations. It has reportedly been unoccupied for a few years.
The cause of the individual's death has not yet been determined. However, "The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is monitoring this investigation, pending the outcome of an autopsy," according to police.
Officers have set up a perimeter around the scene for the investigation.
Anyone in the area with video surveillance footage is asked to contact the police.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.