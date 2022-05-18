NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Police Are Investigating After Finding The Remains Of A Young Girl In Grand River

The deceased was "approximately one to four years of age."

Toronto Associate Editor
​Ontario Provincial Police car.

Ontario Provincial Police car.

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Police have said that remains found in a river in Dunnville, Ontario, are that of a young girl.

At about 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, the OPP's Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Emergency Services attended a scene in Dunnville after the body of a child was found.

On Wednesday, the OPP confirmed that the remains, which were located in the Grand River, are of a "female child" who was "approximately one to four years of age," according to a press release.

Police said the girl had been in the water for a "period of time."

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic pathology Service in Toronto will conduct a post-mortem examination on May 19, 2022.

"The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is investigating the death, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario," police said.

Additionally, anyone with information is being encouraged to speak with the police, and a special tip line has been created to help with the investigation. Those with information are asked to call 1-844-677-9403.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where "you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.00."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

