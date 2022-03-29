Toronto Police Are Investigating After A Body Was Reportedly Found In A Garbage Bag
The body was found on Monday afternoon.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A dead body was found in a garbage bag in Toronto on Monday and the Toronto Police Service is currently investigating what happened.
On March 28, at 1:31 p.m., officers were called down to the area of Eastern Avenue and Leslie Avenue in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Constable Edward Parks of the Toronto Police confirmed to Narcity in an email that a body was found in a garbage bag at Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:\n1:31 p.m.\nEastern Ave + Leslie Ave\n- police are conducting an investigation in the area\nROAD CLOSURE: e/b Eastern Ave from Larchmount Ave is closed and w/b Eastern Ave\n- homicide has taken carriage of investigation\n#GO576248\n^ep2— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1648491211
In a tweet, TPS shared that the roads were closed going eastbound from Eastern Avenue to Larchmount Avenue, as well as westbound on Eastern Avenue, too.
Per CBC News, Duty Inspector David Correa reportedly shared that the body hasn't been identified yet and police aren't going to be releasing any information. Correa also reportedly said that the next of kin hadn't yet been notified.
TPS's 55 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, the homicide unit and the forensic identification services have reportedly taken over the investigation, and the Ontario coroner will run an autopsy.
Parks told Narcity that no suspect information has been provided by investigators at this time.
"I'm not going to jump to any conclusions. We're going to be doing a fulsome investigation," Inspector Correa told CP24 reporters.
The surrounding areas were blocked off at the time, but Constable Parks confirmed to Narcity that the intersection has since reopened.
According to the Toronto Star, Inspector Correa shared that police are treating this as a "suspicious death investigation."
No other updates about the ongoing investigation have yet been made.