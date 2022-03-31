Toronto Police Looking For Son Of A 46-Year-Old Woman Who Was Found Dead In A Garbage Bag
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found in a garbage bag and are now looking for her son.
On Monday, March 28, at around 1:30 p.m. police responded to a call in the area of Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue after a body was found with obvious signs of trauma, "including some dismemberment."
Police released photos of the victim's shirt and nails and asked anyone with information to come forward. It was also revealed that the Homicide Unit had taken charge of the investigation.
Alex Li, a police spokesperson, told CityNews that many people came forward to identify the woman after the photos were posted. The deceased has now been named as 46-year-old Tien Ly of Toronto.
However, according to a press release, police are now looking for her son, Dallas Ly, who is 20 years old.
“At this point we are concerned for his wellbeing,” Li said.
“Due to the nature of this unfortunate homicide and the way we found the deceased woman … we’ve been unable to locate Dallas and that’s concerning,” he continued.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Investigators are also asking anyone who was in the area of Berkshire Avenue and Eastern Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., "who may have observed anyone pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black waste bags" to contact police.
Anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam is also asked to contact detectives.