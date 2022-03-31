Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto police

Toronto Police Looking For Son Of A 46-Year-Old Woman Who Was Found Dead In A Garbage Bag​

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Ontario Editor
Tien Ly. Right: Toronto police car.

Tien Ly. Right: Toronto police car.

Toronto Police, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto Police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found in a garbage bag and are now looking for her son.

On Monday, March 28, at around 1:30 p.m. police responded to a call in the area of Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue after a body was found with obvious signs of trauma, "including some dismemberment."

Police released photos of the victim's shirt and nails and asked anyone with information to come forward. It was also revealed that the Homicide Unit had taken charge of the investigation.

Alex Li, a police spokesperson, told CityNews that many people came forward to identify the woman after the photos were posted. The deceased has now been named as 46-year-old Tien Ly of Toronto.

However, according to a press release, police are now looking for her son, Dallas Ly, who is 20 years old.

“At this point we are concerned for his wellbeing,” Li said.

“Due to the nature of this unfortunate homicide and the way we found the deceased woman … we’ve been unable to locate Dallas and that’s concerning,” he continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are also asking anyone who was in the area of Berkshire Avenue and Eastern Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., "who may have observed anyone pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black waste bags" to contact police.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam is also asked to contact detectives.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...