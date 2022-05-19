Toronto Police Found A Body In A 'Bushy Area' Last Night & Are Investigating The Death
"At this time it does not look suspicious."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service discovered a body yesterday in a "bushy area" near the Don Valley Parkway.
Police reportedly found the deceased by Wynford Heights Crescent and Wynford Drive in North York, at around 6: 46 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to a tweet posted to Twitter at 8:38 p.m.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH:
Wynford Heights Cres + Wynford Dr
* 6:46 pm *
- A body has been located deceased
- In a bushy area
- Circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious
- Perimeter has been set up
- Investigating#GO934104
^dh pic.twitter.com/s5AnK7nRYa
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2022
Police called the circumstances surrounding the death "suspicious" and are investigating the matter further.
However, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Services told Narcity that "all deaths are treated as suspicious" until the coroner tells them otherwise.
Police say they are still "awaiting autopsy results, but at this time, it does not look suspicious."
Following the discovery of the body, police set up a perimeter around the area as they continue to investigate the incident, according to the tweet.
At this time, they have not released the age or sex of the individual that was found.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
