ontario police

Ontario Police Are Investigating After A Body Was Found Near Brampton GO Train Tracks

GO Trains were suspended on Wednesday morning as police investigated the area.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Brampton GO Station sign beside a stop sign in a neighbourhood.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

GO Trains were suspended from Brampton GO to Bramalea GO on Wednesday morning as police were investigating after the body of a man was found near the Brampton train tracks.

Peel Regional Police told Narcity that they received a call about the body at 5:52 a.m. on June 1, and have deemed the death "non suspicious."

Police tweeted out the incident at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, reporting that trains had been stopped in order to conduct their investigation further and that the death occurred under "unknown circumstances at this time."

Police reported that the body was found near John Street and James Street in Brampton, close to the train tracks, and that "no further information" could be provided at this time.

GO Transit confirmed the service suspension in a tweet at 8:09 a.m. on Wednesday, writing, "as a result of a police investigation #GOtrain service suspended between Brampton GO and Bramalea GO."

In a follow-up tweet posted at 8:55 a.m., GO Transit announced that the investigation had "concluded" and that "regular #GOtrain service has resumed."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

