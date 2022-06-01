Ontario Police Are Investigating After A Body Was Found Near Brampton GO Train Tracks
GO Trains were suspended on Wednesday morning as police investigated the area.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
GO Trains were suspended from Brampton GO to Bramalea GO on Wednesday morning as police were investigating after the body of a man was found near the Brampton train tracks.
Peel Regional Police told Narcity that they received a call about the body at 5:52 a.m. on June 1, and have deemed the death "non suspicious."
Police tweeted out the incident at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, reporting that trains had been stopped in order to conduct their investigation further and that the death occurred under "unknown circumstances at this time."
TRAIN STOPPED:
- John St/James St in #Brampton
- Deceased male located near train tracks
- Trains have been stopped for investigation
- Unknown circumstances at this time
- No further information
- C/R at 5:52 a.m.
- PR22-0183383
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 1, 2022
Police reported that the body was found near John Street and James Street in Brampton, close to the train tracks, and that "no further information" could be provided at this time.
As a result of a police investigation #GOtrain service suspended between Brampton GO and Bramalea GO. Click https://t.co/cY4DwYhslU for more info.
— Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) June 1, 2022
GO Transit confirmed the service suspension in a tweet at 8:09 a.m. on Wednesday, writing, "as a result of a police investigation #GOtrain service suspended between Brampton GO and Bramalea GO."
The police investigation between Brampton GO and Bramalea GO has concluded and regular #GOtrain service has resumed.
— Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) June 1, 2022
In a follow-up tweet posted at 8:55 a.m., GO Transit announced that the investigation had "concluded" and that "regular #GOtrain service has resumed."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.