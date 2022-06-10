NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario police

Ontario Police Found A Body At A Golf Course Yesterday & Are Investigating

The body was found "in the water on the course."

Toronto Staff Writer
Royal Ontario Golf Club in Milton.

Royal Ontario Golf Club in Milton.

Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) reported that a body was found in a body of water at the Royal Ontario Golf Club in Milton on June 9.

Police say that the golf course staff called HRPS at around 1 p.m. on Thursday after the body was spotted by a golfer on the course.

The body was reportedly found in "the water of Sixteen Mile Creek," which runs through Milton and Oakville and into Lake Ontario, according to a press release.

The Marine Units from HRPS and Peel Regional Police worked together with Milton Fire to retrieve the body, which "has been confirmed to be male."

Constable Ryan Anderson told Narcity that the body had "some obvious signs of exposure to the elements" but that they couldn't determine how long it had been in the water.

"I wouldn't be able to speculate about the length of time the body was in the water," said Anderson.

Investigators are "still working to determine the identity of the person found."

Anderson says police have yet to determine the nature of the death.

"It's early in the investigation and I wouldn't be comfortable using language such as suspicious or accidental at this point or comfortable ruling anything out," said Anderson.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to reach out to the "Halton Regional Police Service non-emergency line at 905 825 4777."

Narcity reached out to the Royal Ontario Golf Club for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.

