Body That Was Found In A Toronto Dumpster Was A Little Girl Under The Age Of 7, Police Say
They believe the girl may have been deceased since the summer or fall of 2021.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police confirmed on Thursday that the body which was discovered in a dumpster on May 2 has been identified as a girl under the age of seven.
On Monday, police responded to a call in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area where the remains were found.
According to a press release, after a post-mortem examination, it was revealed that the remains are a young girl possibly between the age of four to seven.
Police describe the child as black, 3'6" tall with black curly hair and a thin build. She has hair that was sectioned into four ponytails and has all of her teeth.
Photos of two blankets that were found with the remains have been posted by police. Anyone who recognizes these pieces of fabric or the description of the girl is asked to contact officers immediately.
Our 11 a.m. News Conference (Update on Human Remains Found) will be live-streamed here: https://youtu.be/YHLL6WpCHLw\u00a0 and available to media on Dome. ^km— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1651759652
The cause of death has not been determined, but officers believe that the remains were left in the area between Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12 p.m. and Monday, May 2 at 4:45 p.m.
However, they have reason to believe that the girl may have been deceased around the summer or fall of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 416-808-5300.
In an earlier press release, officers state that the body was found in a dumpster at a construction site. Police told CityNews that a worker who arrived at the site was the one who discovered them.
Neighbours say that the location was a home that had been undergoing renovations, according to the outlet.