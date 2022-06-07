Toronto Police Released A Sketch Of A Young Girl Who Was Found In A Dumpster Last Month
They also released images of the "vehicle of interest."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police have released composite sketches of the little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month.
The images, created by a Forensic Artist from the Ontario Provincial Police, are the latest development in a human remains investigation that made headlines in early May.
\u201cNews Release - Found Human Remains Investigation, Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue, Update, Composite sketches released and image of vehicle of interest, Media Availability 1:30 p.m.\nhttps://t.co/KChiip4eMm\u201d— Toronto Police (@Toronto Police) 1654618563
The young girl's body was discovered on a construction site in the Castle Frank and Dale Avenue area. Investigators believe the remains were left sometime between Thursday, April 28, 2022, at noon, and Monday, May 2, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.
However, the girl could've been deceased as early as the summer or fall of 2021, or even earlier.
A post-mortem examination confirmed that the child, between the ages of 4 and 7, was 3 feet, 6 inches tall, "with a thin build, and has black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands."
Police have identified a suspect vehicle, which they are asking the public to help locate. It is described as a dark-coloured 2011-2014 Porsche Cayenne SUV.
"Images were released of two items of clothing associated to where the child was found in hopes that someone recognized them and could help identify who this little girl is," they added.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Inspector Hank Idsinga from Homicide and Missing Persons Unit and Detective Sergeant Renee Foley from 53 Division is expected to provide an update on the case.
However, the media event will not be live-streamed for the general public.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.