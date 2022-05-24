Toronto Police Charged A Man Who Reportedly Threw A Dog Out Of An Apartment Window
The dog did not survive.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who allegedly threw a dog out of a window this past Saturday.
Police were called to Roanoke Road and Underhill Drive for "violent behaviour" at 7:24 a.m. on May 21, where officers found a "person in crisis" who had thrown a pet through a window, according to a tweet posted at 7:39 a.m.
Toronto police told Narcity that the man reportedly threw a small dog out of an apartment window on a higher floor, resulting in the dog's death.
The individual was also reportedly on a balcony, "threatening self-harm," however, officers were able to de-escalate the situation by arresting the man.
Police updated the situation in a tweet posted at 9:05 a.m. on May 21, confirming that the man was in custody and that he would face "a number of charges."
Police also confirmed in the tweet that Animal Services had been contacted, and the investigation was ongoing.
Toronto police would not share the 38-year-old's identity with Narcity for fear that it "may lead to the identification of a victim or witness."
However, they did disclose that the suspect is facing two sets of charges, including "uttering threats" and "cruelty to an animal."
Ontario has "the strongest penalties in Canada against animal cruelty." According to the Ontario government, punishments can include "up to two years in jail" to "fines of up to $130,000 against an individual on a first offence." A person charged with animal cruelty can even get a lifetime ban on owning animals.
