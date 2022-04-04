Son Was Charged By Toronto Police For The Murder Of His Mom Who Was Found In A Garbage Bag
He's been charged with second-degree murder.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police have arrested and charged the 20-year-old son of a woman who was found dead in a garbage bag in Leslieville.
Late last month, officers found Tien Ly's body in a plastic bag near the intersection of Eastern and Berkshire avenues at around 1:30 p.m. on March 28.
According to police, there were "obvious signs of trauma to the body, including dismemberment."
Officers released photos of the unique nail polish designs on her fingernails and toenails and the shirt she was wearing in order to help identify her.
Toronto Police spokesperson Alex Li previously told CityNews Toronto that many people had come forward to assist with the investigation.
Earlier on in the investigation, police had asked for help from the public to find Ly's son, Dallas Ly, as they were "concerned for his well-being."
Toronto police reportedly looked around a building at Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street East, where Tien Ly and her son lived, CP24 reports.
On Saturday, April 2, police arrested Dallas Ly and charged him with second-degree murder for the death of his mother, Tien Ly.
Dallas Ly appeared in court virtually at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.
Per CP24, Tien Ly's coworkers and friends shared that she was a "very nice and smiling positive person" and a hard worker who had recently opened a nail salon in Toronto's Yorkville area.
This is the 17th homicide in Toronto this year, according to the TPS Homicide Squad.