Toronto Police Charge Man With Murder After He Allegedly Fatally Assaulted His Sister
The 37-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder.
A family altercation reportedly resulted in a woman's death yesterday in Toronto.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged 37-year-old Chris Giapoutzis with second-degree murder after he allegedly assaulted his sister, who later died in hospital.
According to a press release, officers responded to a call for an assault at 32 Westbourne Avenue in Toronto at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Police allege that Giapoutzis assaulted his 49-year-old sister Evdokia Giapoutzis, leaving her with "life-threatening injuries."
Evdokia was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was "pronounced deceased," according to TPS.
Her brother was arrested at the scene of the crime and appeared in court, via video link, yesterday at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East at 2 p.m.
A TPS spokesperson told Narcity that could not confirm what the assault was or any further details on the investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
