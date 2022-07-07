Toronto Police Are Offering Up To $50K For Info On Either Of These 2 Suspected Murderers
If it helps lead to their arrest.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is offering two rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrests of suspected murderers Mohamed Hassan and Jabreel Elmi.
The Bolo Program, which helps track down Canada's most wanted criminals, TPS's Homicide Unit and Toronto Crime Stoppers, announced the rewards in a July 7 press release.
The hefty sums can be collected up until January 7, 2023, for information on either of the suspects connected with two separate murder investigations.
22-year-old Hassan is wanted "on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder and attempted murder" and is believed to be in the GTA, according to a press release.
Police are looking for information on a deadly shooting that happened at 5:40 p.m., on April 3, 2021, at 35 Trehorne Dr., where a car with two individuals driving northbound on Scarlett Road was shot at by occupants of a second car that drove up beside them.
One of the individuals suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," and 21-year-old Habil Hassan was declared dead at the hospital.
Toronto Police Service Homicide investigators identified two suspects in the shooting, and while one surrendered to police in April 2021, Hassan is still at large.
Police describe Hassan as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 161 pounds.
The second reward is for 28-year-old Elmi, who is wanted "on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder" and is also suspected to be in the GTA.
Elmi is a suspect in a shooting that took place on September 18, 2021, near Oak Street and Sumach Street.
At 9 p.m. that evening, three people were hit with bullets. The fire killed Thane Murray, a Toronto City employee, while the two other victims were sent to a hospital.
On December 13, 2021, TPS identified three suspects in the shooting. That same day, they located and arrested two of them, but police are still looking for Elmi.
If you happen to run into either suspect, TPS asks you to call 911 immediately. Additionally, anyone with information can call the police at 416-808-7100 to reach the Homicide Squad or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).