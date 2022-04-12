Toronto Police Arrested A Man Who Allegedly Shot An International Student & A 35-Year-Old
He's one of three men arrested in four "random attack" investigations.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto police have arrested a man in connection to the death of Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old student who died of gunshot wounds after being shot at Sherbourne Subway Station on April 7.
Police announced in a press release that on April 10, they arrested 39-year-old Richard Jonathan Edwin in relation to two homicide investigations this year, one of which was for Vasudev's death.
Authorities said that Edwin allegedly "discharged a handgun," striking Vasudev multiple times before he fled the scene.
Edwin is also accused of a second homicide that took place on April 9.
Police alleged that around 7 p.m, Edwin had "discharged multiple rounds" that struck a 35-year-old man named Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, who was walking in the area of George Street and Dundas Street East, before the accused ran off on foot. Mahepath also died from his injuries.
"These murders are believed to be random attacks and the victims were not known to the accused or each other. Investigators are working to establish the full motive behind the attacks and these remain active investigations," said police.
Edwin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Two others were arrested in "random attacks"
Toronto police also announced that two other people were taken into custody for two recent incidents involving a stabbing and an axe attack.
On April 9, at around 1:30 p.m, authorities responded to a call where it was alleged that a man was "struck with an axe on the back of his head." They said it had happened near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East, and that the victim is currently in stable condition.
Police charged 31-year-old Tristin Theriault with carrying a concealed weapon, attempted murder, and "weapons dangerous."
Today I announced the arrests of 3 people for 4 violent, random attacks, inc 2 murders of innocent men. Thx to the tenacious work of @TPSHomicide & @TorontoPolice units, the suspects in all of these cases have been arrested w/o incident & are behind bars. https://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/52629\u00a0\u2026— Chief James Ramer (@Chief James Ramer) 1649782664
TPS also arrested someone allegedly responsible for an attack at Yorkdale Station.
On April 11, at around 8:30 a.m, officers said they responded to a call where a woman was allegedly knocked to the ground by a man, who had then proceeded to slash and stab her with a knife.
"A TTC worker intervened and restrained the accused, with the assistance of two members of the public, until police arrived on scene," authorities said.
The woman was taken to the hospital to treat injuries to her neck and upper chest, and a 37-year-old man named Yasser Mohamed Aly was charged with assault causing bodily harm, "weapons dangerous", and assault with a weapon.
"While random attacks like these are generally rare, there is no information at this time to suggest that these cases - with the exception of the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street shootings for which Mr. Edwin has been charged - are connected. There is also no information to suggest these attacks are anything but random acts of violence,” Toronto's Chief of Police, James Ramer, said.