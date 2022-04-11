Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto police

A GoFundMe For The Indian Student Who Was Killed Outside A TTC Station Raised Over $40K

The goal is to raise $75k.

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of Kartik Vasudev. Right: Consulate General of India in Toronto in Nathan Phillip Square.

Toronto Police Services | News Release, IndiainToronto | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A GoFundMe set up by the family of Kartik Vasudev, the 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside a Toronto subway station, has raised over $40,000.

The fundraiser, started by Vasudev's family, Saket Arora and Smriti Arora, aims to support his family during this time.

"This fundraiser will be to support the family who now just have lost their beloved son but spent all their savings and took loans to give their child a better tomorrow," the page's description reads.

Narcity reached out to Vasudev's family member, Gaurav Vasdev, who told Narcity that he was aware of the fundraiser while also relaying that over 500 people had gathered outside Kartik's former school to demand answers from the Canadian police.

On Sunday, a vigil was held for Kartik Vasudev at Nathan Phillips Square. The event was attended by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

The tragic incident occurred at Sherbourne Station at the Glen Road entrance at around 5:00 p.m. last Thursday.

Upon arrival, Toronto police officers discovered Vasudev suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the subway's entrance.

The Seneca College student had reportedly travelled to Toronto from India in January.

At the time of this article, police have yet to reveal a suspect or motive for the crime.

However, investigators are asking for any witnesses, drivers, or businesses to share any camera footage or information with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police anonymously at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or www.222tips.com.

