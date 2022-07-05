Jack Astor's GoFundMe Raises Over $9K For Toronto Employee Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
"Our hearts go out to his family, friends and coworkers at this very difficult time."
Jack Astor's Bar & Grill has started a GoFundMe page for their Front Street employee Gregory Girgis who was hit and killed by a drunk driver on July 1.
26-year-old Girgis was walking across the street after his shift at Jack Astor's Bar & Grill when he was tragically struck by a drunk driver, according to the restaurant's GoFundMe page.
"There are no words to describe such a senseless act, and all of us have been deeply impacted by this tragedy," reads the page. "The team at Front Street who knew him and worked with him described him as a genuinely happy person with a great sense of humour who was always willing to help and a joy to work with. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and co-workers at this very difficult time."
The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000 for the Girgis family, and in just one day, over 100 people have donated to the page, raising over $9,000.
Girgis was identified by his family according to CTV News. Toronto Police Services reported that the accident occurred at 11:41 p.m. on July 1 by Wellington Avenue West and University Avenue.
Police say an impaired 26-year-old driver in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee drove through a red light while headed westbound on Wellington Avenue West and collided with two other northbound vehicles on University Avenue.
The three-vehicle collision resulted in two pedestrians being struck, one of which was Girgis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other 32-year-old pedestrian suffered "severe injuries and was transported to a hospital," and occupants of the two northbound vehicles were also sent to a hospital with "minor injuries."
The 26-year-old impaired driver, Nitan Thakur, has been charged with six counts, including "Impaired Operation Cause Death" and "Dangerous Driving Cause Death."
Narcity reached out to Jack Astor's Bar & Grill for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.