A Toronto Woman Was Arrested After She Allegedly Pushed Someone Onto The Subway Tracks
This is the second time in six months.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto police have made an arrest in an attempted murder investigation where a woman was allegedly pushed onto TTC subway tracks.
In a press release, officers said they responded to a call about "unknown trouble" on April 17 around 9 p.m at the Yonge and Bloor subway station.
They reported that a 39-year-old woman was allegedly pushed onto the subway tracks by another woman and that the suspect "was last seen fleeing the area westbound on Bloor Street West".
"Thankfully the victim in this case knew to roll under the lip of the platform to seek shelter from the passing train," Senior Communications Specialist for the TTC, Stuart Green, told Narcity in an email.
Green noted that a TTC employee had helped the police arrest a suspect, who police said was a 45-year-old Toronto woman, Edith Frayne, at the Finch GO Station at 6:18 p.m on April 18.
Police released a picture of the suspect in the investigation. Toronto Police Service
Frayne's been charged with attempted murder and is set to appear in court on April 19.
"Thank you to @TorontoPolice, the TTC and the public for good cooperation that led to an arrest in the shocking subway platform attack," Mayor John Tory tweeted in a statement on April 18.
Second time in six months
This isn't the first time someone was pushed on the tracks.
Just six months ago in November, police reported that a 36-year-old man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks in the same subway station, where he was then dragged by an approaching train.
According to the TTC's capital investment plan, around $1.3 billion is needed to fund "Platform Edge Doors", which are installed "doors on subway platforms to prevent passengers accessing subway tracks." Though Green said, "they are currently unfunded."
"The TTC has long supported PEDs as they improve safety and reduce debris on the tracks. But they require significant platform reconstruction as well as implementation of ATC to ensure doors line up in stations," said Green.
