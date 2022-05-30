NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A GO Train Nearly Hit 3 People Running On The Tracks & The Video Is 'Chilling'

"They came mere feet from serious injury or death."

Toronto Associate Editor
Metrolinx's video of the three people on the train tracks.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Three young people just barely missed getting hit by a GO Train, and the whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

Metrolinx says the incident happened on Friday, May 20, as a Milton Line GO Train chugged along the Humber River overpass in Etobicoke.

"As they travelled across the overpass, the crew spotted a young person clinging to the fence on the edge of the bridge and only narrowly missed him," the Metrolinx release reads.

"Then they saw two more young people up ahead running on the track as if they were trying to outrun the train."

In the video, one of the runners is seen crossing right in front of the moving train toward the railing while another one dashes toward the other set of railway tracks to get out of the way.

The train just narrowly missed one of the people running on the tracks "by a foot," according to Metrolinx, after the crew onboard honked their horn and slammed on the emergency brakes. Shortly after passing by the last person on the tracks, the end of the video shows the train slowing down to a complete stop.

"The young people ultimately took off as the crew began the recovery to get the train moving again," Metrolinx said.

Thankfully nobody got hurt as a result of the incident, but the transit agency is looking to find who these trespassers are.

"If you recognize these young people, please get in touch with us," Metrolinx Manager of Customer Protective Services Steve Weir said.

"We aren't looking to be punitive, but we are very eager to speak with your children to help educate them and ensure they never ever take this kind of risk again."

Operation Lifesaver, an organization dedicated to stopping railway crossing collisions, said over 100 Canadians are killed or seriously injured each year as a result of trespassing or railway crossing incidents.

