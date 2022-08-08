'Possible Cancellations' Hit The GO Train This Week & This Is What To Do If You Commute
Might want to plan ahead!
If your commute to work involves hopping on board the GO train, you might want to check the schedule before you head on over to the station because there are "possible cancellations" this week.
The GO Transit website currently has an advisory that warns transit riders to be prepared for potential setbacks with some of their trips this week, and encourages them to "plan ahead and give yourself extra time."
The travel advisory.Go Transit
"We are sorry to advise that due to staff illnesses we will need to cancel some train trips this week," the notice reads.
"Please check the Service Updates page before travelling, check the departure boards at your station, or follow our GO bus and train line Twitter handles for the status of your trip."
The transit agency also encourages commuters to sign up for their alerts so they can get notifications sent straight to their phone via email or text.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Narcity that they can't predict what the cancellations will look like throughout the week as "staff illnesses are difficult to predict".
"We're spread out the cancellations to reduce the impact and ensure customers continue to have travel options," the spokesperson said in an email.
A few trips were already cancelled this morning due to staff illness with the Lakeshore West train at 5:13 a.m. to Union Station, the Lakeshore East train at 6:35 a.m. to Oshawa Go, and the 6:03 a.m. Milton GO train and the Kitchener GO train at 7:15 a.m. to Union are among the few.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.