Metrolinx Is Reducing GO Train Service & Lots Of Routes Are Being Cancelled

Staff shortages are causing a significant reduction in service.

Metrolinx Is Reducing GO Train Service & Lots Of Routes Are Being Cancelled
Anthony Easton | Flickr

Metrolinx is expected to reduce service on several GO Train routes due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, with cancellations already taking place.

GO Transit announced on Monday that the cancellations would continue until January 9, 2022, with service reductions starting on January 10, 2022.

Commuters are advised to check GO Transit's Service Update page before travelling to avoid being caught off guard by disruptions.

"Due to staff shortages, there are several cancellations to our service. We apologize and thank you for your continued patience," a statement on the agency's website reads.

According to the CP24, the agency's frontline teams are on average 20 to 30 per cent fewer staff each day due to illness or required isolation, a rate slated to rise over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, at least five route cancellations were reported on Wednesday, with the following being listed on the GO Transit site:

  • Niagara Falls GO 06:39 - Union 09:00
  • Lincolnville GO 08:20 - Union 09:28
  • Union 17:44 - Lincolnville GO 18:52
  • Union 09:34 - Kitchener GO 11:28
  • Kitchener GO 11:39 - Union 13:28

Thankfully, the agency has clarified the service reductions will be temporary, but it is unclear at the moment when regular service will resume.

"We know this challenging situation is temporary until we're through this wave of the pandemic, but we really appreciate our customers' understanding and patience," a Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins said in a statement to CP24.

Metrolinx previously cancelled several GO trains in November, citing "resource challenges" linked to a staffing shortage due to the agency's mandatory vaccine policy.

